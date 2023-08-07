IMPLEMENTATION OF MCC | Officers hold meeting in Kargil

Kargil: Election Authority and Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Shrikant Suse, on Monday presided over a meeting of flying squads constituted for implementation of model code of conduct for general elections of LAHDC Kargil.

SSP Kargil, Anayat Ali Chaudhary, Election officer/ADC Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani, nodal officer- MCC/ACR Kargil, Muhammad Sharief, nodal officer- Election Expenditure Monitoring/Chief Controller of Finance, Iftikhar Hussain, Deputy District Election Officer Kargil, SDMs,SHOs,Election Naib Tehsildar Kargil, along with designated flying squad teams for the LAHDC elections-2023 were present.

Detailed discussion held on strict implementation of MCC, election expenditure monitoring, maintenance of law and order to ensure free and fair election process.

Pertinently, on August 5, the Election Department UT Ladakh issued a notification for the LAHDC Kargil election after which the model code of conduct came into effect.

Accordingly, office of the Election Authority/District Magistrate Kargil has issued detailed instructions regarding model code of conduct.