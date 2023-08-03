In Ladakh, Dalai Lama preaches message of peace

Leh, Aug 3: His Holiness Dalai Lama who is presently in Ladakh preached the message of peace to the officers there.
According to a press release, he preached the senior IAS officers of the Union Territory to become messengers of a secular world by following path of peace and non-violence in the sub continent which can revive its prestige and glory soon. He held a brief interactive session with Administrative Secretary Amit Sharma and Director Lakshay Singla this morning when they called on him.
Dalai Lama said, “We should never fall into the narrow band of following monotype pathway of particular religions but practice and propagate secularism with the essence of humanism which are the real basis of existence of life in the world since ages.”
He also interacted and exchanged vibrant thoughts with officers on this subject and expected that officers of Ladakh Union Territory shall act as true messengers of universal peace and brotherhood in times to come.
The officers of the Union Territory assured His Holliness Dalai Lama of following his eternal divine preaching and shall work constantly to emerge Ladakh as a model UT by following the path.