In Ladakh, Dalai Lama preaches message of peace

Leh, Aug 3: His Holiness Dalai Lama who is presently in Ladakh preached the message of peace to the officers there.

According to a press release, he preached the senior IAS officers of the Union Territory to become messengers of a secular world by following path of peace and non-violence in the sub continent which can revive its prestige and glory soon. He held a brief interactive session with Administrative Secretary Amit Sharma and Director Lakshay Singla this morning when they called on him.