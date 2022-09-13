‘India, China complete disengagement at key flashpoint in Ladakh’

According to the sources, both India and China moved back their frontline troops from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

Sources close to developments averred that full details of the disengagement and the verification was done by the ground commanders.

Asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief General Manoj Pande had said: “I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided.”