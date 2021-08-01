Indian Army, Chinese PLA set up hotline to enhance mutual trust

The force stated that the Armed forces of the two countries have well established mechanisms for communication at ground commanders level. These hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquillity at the borders.



The inauguration was attended by ground commanders of the respective armies and a message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through the Hotline.



Earlier this year on January 20, Indian and Chinese troops physically clashed in the high-altitude area of Naku La in north Sikkim with several soldiers being injured on both sides after Indian troops repelled an attempt by the Chinese troops to enter Indian territory.