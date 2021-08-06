Indian, Chinese armies complete disengagement in Gogra point in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi, Aug 6: After nearly 15 months of face-off, Indian and Chinese armies have completed the disengagement process and restored the pre-standoff ground position in the Gogra friction point in eastern Ladakh, in yet another forward movement towards overall improvement of the situation in the area.

Announcing the development, the Indian Army said the disengagement process was carried out on August 4 and 5 and all temporary structures as well as other allied infrastructure created by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified subsequently.

The disengagement process at Patrolling Point-17A or Gogra was carried out in line with the outcome of the 12th round of military talks that took place on July 31 at Chushul-Moldo meeting point in eastern Ladakh, the Army said.

"As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra. The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year," the Army said in a statement.

"As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days: August 4 and 5," it said.