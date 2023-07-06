Indian Navy starts two-day outreach program in Ladakh

Srinagar, July 06: In continuation with the pursuance of the vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multidimensional outreach program dedicated to strengthening the connect with the Union Territory of Ladakh.

A statement said that the program is aimed to enhance greater participation of the youth from Ladakh in the Defence Services, strengthen nation-building and promote maritime consciousness in the region. As part of this programme, Adm R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff will be hosting various outreach activities on 06 and 07 Jul 23 in Leh. Indian Navy had earlier carried out extensive engagement in the North East as part of the outreach activities last year.

The events that will be undertaken in Ladakh as part of Indian Navy outreach will include a public band performance by the Naval Band, a friendly football match between the Indian Navy and the Ladakh UT Team, Flagging Off the Bike and Car Expedition, and visits to various schools.

During his visit in Leh, the CNS will call on the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Leh and Ladakh, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra, (Retd) and pay respect on behalf of the Indian Navy by laying a wreath at the War Memorial. The CNS accompanied by President NWWA, Kala Hari Kumar, will be the chief host at a special Naval Band Concert ‘Sargam’ by the Indian Naval Band at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra on 06 Jul 23. The LG will be the Chief Guest for ‘Sargam’.