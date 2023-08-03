Injured during rescue operation, policeman succumbs in Ladakh

Kargil, Aug 03: A policeman of Ladakh Police, injured during a rescue operation at Kaksar area on July 22, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Constable Mohd Raza of UTDRF unit Kargil was injured during a rescue operation after a private vehicle fell into the river Shingo near Kaksar area of Kargil district on July 22. While rescuing the people in the car, the policeman suffered head and back injuries. He was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment, however on Wednesday afternoon, he breathed his last. A large number of people participated in his funeral procession here at his native village in Kargil where he was laid to rest.
Meanwhile, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Kargil to pay homage to the deceased constable. During the wreath laying ceremony, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, S Balasaheb Suse, SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury other district police officers/officials paid floral tributes to the constable.
Guard of Honour was also honoured in favour of the deceased policeman who laid down his life in line of duty. Kargil Police paid rich floral tributes and homage to the deceased constable.