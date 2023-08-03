Injured during rescue operation, policeman succumbs in Ladakh

Kargil, Aug 03: A policeman of Ladakh Police, injured during a rescue operation at Kaksar area on July 22, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Constable Mohd Raza of UTDRF unit Kargil was injured during a rescue operation after a private vehicle fell into the river Shingo near Kaksar area of Kargil district on July 22. While rescuing the people in the car, the policeman suffered head and back injuries. He was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment, however on Wednesday afternoon, he breathed his last. A large number of people participated in his funeral procession here at his native village in Kargil where he was laid to rest.