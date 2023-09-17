International day for preservation of Ozone layer observed in Ladakh

Leh, Sep 17: The Department of Forest Ecology and Environment, UT Ladakh observed World Ozone Day yesterday to raise awareness among the stakeholders and general public regarding the significance of ozone layer ramifications of ozone layer depletion and potential measures to protect the ozone layer.
This year’s theme for World Ozone Day 2023 was "Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change" highlighting the connection between protecting the ozone layer and reducing climate change.
Commemorating the occasion, a pledge-taking ceremony was organized at Headquarters under the stewardship of Sh. Sajjad Hussain Mufti, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests/Chief Wildlife Warden, UT Ladakh to make efforts for the preservation of the ozone layer and to make commitments towards protecting and conserving natural resources for future generations.
World Ozone Day, 2023 was also celebrated at the Division level offices of Forest Ecology and Environment Department, UT Ladakh. Pledges were taken and events were organized at various locations in Kargil and Leh districts to spread awareness and to call upon all the stakeholders to initiate action towards protecting and conserving the ozone layer.
World Ozone Day was also celebrated in Kargil Forest Division at Rgyal Khatoon Park Baimathang Kargil in which students from different schools participated in a painting competition, which was followed by a cleanliness drive at Rgyal Khatoon Park in collaboration with Municipal Committee Kargil.