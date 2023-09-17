International day for preservation of Ozone layer observed in Ladakh

This year’s theme for World Ozone Day 2023 was "Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change" highlighting the connection between protecting the ozone layer and reducing climate change.

Commemorating the occasion, a pledge-taking ceremony was organized at Headquarters under the stewardship of Sh. Sajjad Hussain Mufti, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests/Chief Wildlife Warden, UT Ladakh to make efforts for the preservation of the ozone layer and to make commitments towards protecting and conserving natural resources for future generations.