Israeli national rescued by IAF in Ladakh

The valley being very narrow there was difficulty in manoeuvring the aircraft, the spokesman said adding the formation leader led in for an approach on an unprepared surface on the valley bottom. With the assistance of number 2 holding overhead and proficiency of number 1, the landing was carried out in one of the most restricted spaces ever landed in this particular valley. The casualty was emplaned at low hover and the formation got airborne immediately. Being on less fuel, the formation routed back via standby route braving all the difficulties the formation finally landed at Leh, added the spokesman.