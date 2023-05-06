Justice Tashi Rabstan calls on LG Ladakh

Leh: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for District Leh and Kargil also Chairperson Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig B D Mishra at Raj Niwas, Leh.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Justice Tashi Rabstan apprised the LG about the various issues faced by the litigants of Ladakh who have to travel to either Jammu or Srinagar to file their cases in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh as there is no separate bench for Ladakh.

He further informed that in other parts of our country several High Courts are common for two or more States/UTs but separate benches for the respective States/UTs have been established.