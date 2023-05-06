Justice Tashi Rabstan calls on LG Ladakh

Leh: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for District Leh and Kargil also Chairperson Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig B D Mishra at Raj Niwas, Leh.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Justice Tashi Rabstan apprised the LG about the various issues faced by the litigants of Ladakh who have to travel to either Jammu or Srinagar to file their cases in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh as there is no separate bench for Ladakh.
He further informed that in other parts of our country several High Courts are common for two or more States/UTs but separate benches for the respective States/UTs have been established.
Likewise, a separate bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh can be established for UT of Ladakh and until such time a circuit bench can function at Ladakh.
Justice Tashi also informed the LG Ladakh about the ongoing infrastructure projects of the judiciary in both the Districts of Leh and Kargil.
Subsequently, Justice Tashi visited MelongThang, Leh where the new District Court Complex, ADR Centre and High Court Guest House is coming up.Justice Tashi was received by Y P Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, SpalzesAngmo, Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, TsewangPhunsog, Chief Judicial Magistrate Leh, Advocate Muhammad Shafi, Bar President Leh along with other members of the Bar andChief Engineer PWD and R&B.
The Chief Engineer, apprised Justice Tashi about the construction work carried out till date and also assure that the timelines fixed for completion of the first phase shall be meted. Justice Tashi along with other judicial officers also planted saplings in the new Court Complex.
At noon, Justice Tashi took a review meeting with the administration of UT of Ladakh regarding the agenda points approved in the earlier meeting held on December 16, 2022 which was attended by Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Revenue, Planning, Health and Medical Education, Ajit Kumar Sahu, Secretary GAD, Hospitality and Protocol, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, Secretary to Government, Department of Law and Justice, Padma Angmo, Secretary Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs Department (present virtually), Sheikh Junaid Ahmad, DIG Leh-Kargil, Shrikant BalasahebSuse, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh, Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, other judicial officers and officers of Civil Administration of UT of Ladakh.
Later on, Justice Tashivisited the existing Court Complex Leh where he was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour whereafter Justice Tashi inspected all the Courts, Advocate Chambers, District Court Library and Record Room.
During a short meeting with the judicial officers, Justice Tashi impressed upon them to work with dedication and decide the old matters on priority basis so that the trust and faith of common man gets further cemented in the judicial system.
He further urged the Judges to persuade the parties to settle their disputes through ADR mechanism especially through the mode of Mediation.
During the court visit SSP Leh, P D Nitya along with other police officers was also present.
In the evening, Justice Tashi along with Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh visited the observation home, office of Child Welfare Committee, Office of Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, One Stop Centre and Nari Niketan located at Dambuchan, Lehand interacted with the officers and staff of JJB, CWC, DCPU and Superintendent Nari Niketan besides girl inmates residing in the Nari Niketan and listened to the issues raised by the inmates of Nari Niketan.
The District Child Protection Officer who was present on spot informed the Judge that presently nine girls were residing in the Nari Niketan and all are getting education in a Government school.
Justice Tashi noticed during the inspection that the Government was providing a meager amount of Rs 100 per day per child which was quite less and issued on the spot instructions to the concerned to take necessary steps for getting the said amount enhanced.
Thereafter, Justice Tashi also visited Bal Ashram at Housing Colony near Door Darshan Kendra, Leh and took stock of facilities being provided to male inmates residing there.
Justice Tashispent a considerable time with the inmates and on being informed about the scarcity of water in the said Ashram directed PDJ, Leh to take up the issue of deficient water supply to the Bal Ashram with the Chief Engineer, Leh and ensure that arrangements are made at the earliest for supplying sufficient water to the said Ashram.
Justice Tashi assured the inmates of Nari Niketan and Bal Ashram to take up the issues projected during his visit with the higher authorities in the department for their resolution.