Kargil Campus of Ladakh University holds several events related to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Inaugural address was delivered by Dr. Mohd. Rafi, Department of Urdu. A welcome address was presented by Dr. Pirzada Athar Hussain, Department of Sociology. He recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and expressed commitment to work towards realizing the dreams of “our forefathers and objectives set by the constitution of India.”

On behalf of the Department of Sociology and the Department of Urdu, he welcomed all the dignitaries, participants and students. This was followed by the patriotic group songs by the students of the Department of Sociology and Department of Urdu.

Two students presented their respective speeches on the theme of “Indian Freedom Struggle”. Kaneez Fatima, Rector, Kargil Campus expressed her deepest gratitude to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the liberation of India from the clutches of colonial rule. She praised the team work of faculty members to successfully organise this event under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

She also highlighted the core issues and challenges related to academics at the campus. Shahid Hussain, student of Department of Sociology proposed a Vote of Thanks. He proposed a special thanks to faculty members and students from other departments of the campus. At last, the first phase of the event ended with the concluding remarks of Dr. Mohd Rafi, Department of Urdu.

In the second phase of the event, a quiz competition on the theme “Indian Freedom struggle” was held between students of Department of Sociology and Department of Urdu, under the leadership of Dr. Jaffar Ali Khan, Coordinator, Department of Sociology and Department of Urdu.

A total of six teams participated in this quiz competition, three from each respective department.

Winners of quiz competition and participants in other activities during the programmes were awarded with certificates of appreciation.

First position was clinched by Ghulam Mohd and Zahra Banoo (Group-B) of Department of Sociology. Second position was bagged by Fatima Matahiri and Roqiya Banoo (Group-F) Department of Urdu. Third position was secured by Hakima Banoo and Ashiq Hussain (Group-C) Department of Urdu. Dr. Narinder Singh, Department of Sociology, Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Department of Education, Dr. Wilayat Ali, Department of Urdu acted as judges and declared the final results after due consultation.