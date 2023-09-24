Kargil group brings art to public places with mural paintings

Kargil: A young artists group of girls named Team Stringmo from Kargil district has come forward with an initiative to learn and beautify the public places particularly school walls and other government and private buildings in Kargil district with mural paintings.

A group of girls known as Team Stringmo of YoungArtistofKargil under the mentorship of well known mural artist Bob Sur has come forward to beautify schools walls and other govt and private institutions, tourist destinations of Kargil, Ladakh. The team Stringmo comprising of young girl artists of Kargil are part of the two weeks workshop conducted by renowned mural artist Yen.

“This workshop will focus on the art of mural painting, a captivating form of art that transforms public spaces into masterpieces. During the workshop, the participants will have the chance to explore various elements of mural painting, such as design concepts, color theory, and different techniques. They will also delve into the significance of murals as a form of public art, promoting cultural identity, storytelling, and social engagement” a young artist of Kargil said.