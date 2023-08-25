Kargil is not just a place, it is a saga of valour: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, he also addressed a public meeting in Kargil before offering his tribute at the war memorial en route to Srinagar.

He had toured several areas of Ladakh on his Duke KTM 390 bike and also attended several programmes in the last nine days.

On August 20, he had also paid tributes to his late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi near Pangong Tso lake on his 79th birth anniversary. He has also toured the areas of Leh to Pangong Lake, Nubra, Khardungla top, Lamayuru, Zanskar and Kargil.

The Kargil War memorial is over 400 km from Srinagar and located near the Tiger Hill.

Before leaving for Srinagar from Kargil, the former Congress chief left his bike and took a car.

On Saturday, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also be joining him in Srinagar.