Kargil-Leh highway blocked after fresh flashflood in Kargil

Kargil, July 29: A fresh flashflood triggered by a cloudburst occured in Pashkum area of Kargil district in Ladakh union territory on Thursday resulting in temporary blockade of Kargil-Leh highway NH 1.

The flashflood also triggered mudslides in village Khawos and other adjacent villages of Suru area of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve while confirming the fresh flashflood in the area, told Greater Kashmir that men and machinery have been pressed into service to restore road connectivity.