Kargil-Leh highway blocked after fresh flashflood in Kargil

Kargil, July 29: A fresh flashflood triggered by a cloudburst occured in Pashkum area of Kargil district in Ladakh union territory on Thursday resulting in temporary blockade of Kargil-Leh highway NH 1.
The flashflood also triggered mudslides in village Khawos and other adjacent villages of Suru area of the district.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve while confirming the fresh flashflood in the area, told Greater Kashmir that men and machinery have been pressed into service to restore road connectivity.
In order to assess the ground situation in the aftermath of the damages caused by flash floods and subsequent mudslides in the affected villages, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan visited Suru area today.
The CEC was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Tsering Motup, Councilor Parkachik Haji Ghulam Mohammad, Executive Director NHIDCL, Superintending Engineer Mechanical Division, Tehsildar Tai Suru, Executive Engineer PHE, Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control besides other concerned officers CEC Feroz Khan directed the concerned officers of the Mechanical Department to deploy more machinery and enhance man power to divert the flow of water, adding he also instructed them ensure clearance of silt and stones from the road.
The CEC directed the officers of NHIDCL to connect the Kargil-Zanskar Road by clearing the mud and boulders at the earliest possible.
At Khawos which is the most affected village in Suru area, the CEC took assessment of damages caused to the households affected by the flash floods.
He assured the inhabitants that the administration is fully committed to ensure immediate rehabilitation for the affected households.
The CEC said that the LG Ladakh has recently released sufficient funds for compensation for the damages to affected families as a result of the flash floods.
As per Tehsildar Tai Suru, 7-8 residential houses have been completely damaged while many more have been partially affected in the flashfloods in Kargil since Wednesday.
Many domestic animals have also been killed in the flashfloods, which have also damage standing crops.
On Wednesday, flashfloods occured at at least two areas in Kargil- Khangral and Sangrah in which a mini hydro-power project and many residential houses were affected.
The CEC directed the concerned officers of Revenue Department immediately prepare a detailed report of the property damage of the local inhabitants and instructed them to take immediate measures steps in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve assured the locals that immediate arrangement for the displaced families will be provided with all basic necessities.
He directed the concerned officers to make necessary arrangements in this regard at KDA building Choskore.
The CEC alongwith the DC and SSP Kargil also visited village Rantak Namsuru, Yuljuk and other adjacent villages which have also been affected by the flood waters.
He assured the locals that immediate and all possible measures will be taken by the administration to compensate the property damage and to provide relief to the affected households.
Later, the CEC also met the stranded passengers from Zanskar and assured them the road will be reconnected soon, adding that in case of delay, necessary arrangements will be provided to the stranded passengers.