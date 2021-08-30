Kargil schools to reopen for classes 6-8 from Sept 1

An order to this effect issued by District Magistrate Kargi, Santosh Sukhadeve said that there had been various representations demanding opening of the educational institutions in view of the decline in virus cases.

While allowing government as well as private institutions to open from September 1, the DC Kargil has asked the concerned head of the institutions to ensure that COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the district administration and Chief Education Officer, Kargil are followed in letter and spirit.

Any violation of the orders shall invite action under Section 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 ,the DC said.