Kargil shuts on 2nd day over ‘One UT One Permit’ demand

Kargil: The Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory on Monday observed a complete shutdown for the 2nd consecutive day on the call of All Transport Association Kargil to press for “one UT one Permit” demand. All the shops and business establishments remained closed while the traffic remained off the roads.

All the stakeholders of District Kargil, including religious, social organizations, and members of civil society had supported the Bandh call.

Pertinent to mention here that Taxi Union Kargil is on a protest in support of “one UT one Permit” and is requesting the UT Administration to solve the issue of permits for the taxis of Ladakh.

The Regional Transport Officer Kargil had called a meeting on Saturday at his office, which was attended by ARTO Kargil, ARTO Leh, Chairman All Kargil Transport Association, Chairman All Ladakh Transport Association Leh, President Truck Union Leh/Kargil, President Bus Union Leh/ Kargil, President Taxi Union Leh/ Kargil, President Swaraj Mazda Leh/ Kargil, President Tempo Traveller Leh.