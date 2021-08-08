Kargil taxi operators allege monopoly on Leh routes, call for shutdown tomorrow

The members of the union, who are already on an indefinite hunger strike demanding permission to ply Kargil based taxis across Ladakh like they used to in the erstwhile Ladakh region, said the UT administration "seems least bothered about our grievances".

Tomorrow's shutdown call was announced during a press conference today at Press Club Kargil by the MD Taxi Union Kargil, Mohammad Hassan Pasha and Union President Taxi operators Kargil.

All other members of the union were also present on the occasion to support the strike.

Besides, all the social, religious, trade and students' bodies including the Anjuman Jammiatul Ulama Asna Asharia (AJUAAK) based in Kargil also have extended support to the strike call by the taxi union.