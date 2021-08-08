Kargil taxi operators allege monopoly on Leh routes, call for shutdown tomorrow

Ganderbal, Aug 8: The Taxi Operators and Owners Union Kargil Sunday called for a complete shutdown in Kargil district tomorrow on August 9 against what they termed the "monopoly" of a particular taxi union in Leh district after Ladakh was made a union territory.
The members of the union, who are already on an indefinite hunger strike demanding permission to ply Kargil based taxis across Ladakh like they used to in the erstwhile Ladakh region, said the UT administration "seems least bothered about our grievances".
Tomorrow's shutdown call was announced during a press conference today at Press Club Kargil by the MD Taxi Union Kargil, Mohammad Hassan Pasha and Union President Taxi operators Kargil.
All other members of the union were also present on the occasion to support the strike.
Besides, all the social, religious, trade and students' bodies including the Anjuman Jammiatul Ulama Asna Asharia (AJUAAK) based in Kargil also have extended support to the strike call by the taxi union.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Mohammad Hassan, a member of the taxi operators union, said that they are on strike for last several days, however the UT administration "seems least bothered about our grievances".
Hassan alleged that they used to have an All Jammu and Kashmir route permit to operate anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, however since the abrogation of Article 370 when Ladakh became a union territory, they are being prevented from operating on inner routes in Leh which is injustice with them.
He said that they will continue the strike until their demands are met.
"Despite having inner route permits, the taxi drivers from Kargil are not allowed on the roads of Leh district. UT Ladakh administration must answer who are the ones stopping these drivers? " asked prominent social and political activist from Kargil, Sajad Hussain Kargili.
The stakeholders requested LG Ladakh, R K Mathur to look into their genuine grievances.
Chief executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil, acknowledged over the taxi operators having raised a genuine demand saying he has taken up the matter with the LG Ladakh for his intervention.
"Hopefully, we will get some response by today evening, " Khan said.