Kargil Vijay Divas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreath in memory of fallen jawans

Ladakh, July 26: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived in Drass in the Kargil district of Ladakh for the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The day is marked every year to pay homage to the fallen soldiers in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

The Raksha Mantri laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial here in the memory of the fallen bravehearts in the icy heights of Kargil.

He was chief guest at the sombre commemoration event.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande, too, paid floral tributes to the fallen jawans at the Kargil War Memorial while Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar also laid a wreath in memory of the bravehearts.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in tribute to the fallen soldiers in the Kargil conflict.