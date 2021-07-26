Kargil Vijay Diwas-2021 celebrated at Kargil War Memorial

Drass (Kargil) July 26: The solemn ceremony to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras was held with RK Mathur, Lt Governor Ladakh as the Chief Guest.

LG Mathur laid a wreath and paid his tributes to the fallen soldiers in a ceremony held at Kargil War Memorial, symbolising ‘Shradhanjali’ from the entire nation to the bravehearts, a Srinagar based Defence PRO said in a statement.

This year's Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations were unique in two ways as the Kargil Vijay Diwas coincided with the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ reaching the Kargil War Memorial.