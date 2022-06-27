Kargil villages face drought-like situation

Ganderbal: Several villages in the Kargil district of the cold desert region of Ladakh are facing acute water shortages for irrigation purposes.

Locals said several areas including Kaksar, Chutumail, Chanigound, Choskore, Hardass, Minji, and Sodh Yourbaltak are facing an acute shortage of water for irrigation due to which their agricultural land has dried up, causing huge losses to the farmers.

Locals said that the farmers were expecting huge losses due to the drought-like conditions arising due to a shortage of water for irrigation.

Low rain and snowfall in the recent past and receding glaciers are the main reasons behind water scarcity, they said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, a socio-political activist from Kargil, Sajad Hussain Kargili said that there was an acute water shortage and farmers were suffering immensely.