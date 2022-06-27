Kargil villages face drought-like situation

Ganderbal: Several villages in the Kargil district of the cold desert region of Ladakh are facing acute water shortages for irrigation purposes.
Locals said several areas including Kaksar, Chutumail, Chanigound, Choskore, Hardass, Minji, and Sodh Yourbaltak are facing an acute shortage of water for irrigation due to which their agricultural land has dried up, causing huge losses to the farmers.
Locals said that the farmers were expecting huge losses due to the drought-like conditions arising due to a shortage of water for irrigation.
Low rain and snowfall in the recent past and receding glaciers are the main reasons behind water scarcity, they said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, a socio-political activist from Kargil, Sajad Hussain Kargili said that there was an acute water shortage and farmers were suffering immensely.
“Many villages in Kargil are facing scarcity of water for irrigation. Drought-like conditions in village Kaksar may adversely affect it and the adjacent villages that benefit from its crops and grass,” Sajad said.
He urged LG Ladakh and the district administration of Kargil to constitute a committee of experts to assess the losses suffered by the farmers and steps to overcome the water shortage.
Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur was recently on a three-day visit to the Kargil district where he interacted with delegations from several villages.
Several members of Panchayats and locals told him about the water woes.
The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project is underway and pipelines are being laid.
A delegation of the District Panchayat Coordination Committee, Kargil, led by its president Issa Ali Shah asked the LG for expediting the work.
Shah also sought compensation for the farmers not getting water for irrigation.
Meanwhile, the administration is taking many steps to overcome the water shortage problem in the Kargil district.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev said that some areas were facing water shortages wherein a drought-like situation had arisen, adding that several measures were being taken by the administration to overcome the problem.
"We have set up at least 10-15 solar lift irrigation plants while 30-40 more are in the process to be commissioned,” he said, adding that it would to a large extent solve the water crisis and provide irrigation facilities.
He said that the district administration had set up teams of several allied departments who would visit these areas and submit their report for further action.
“Those affected will be compensated as per the report to be submitted by the committee tasked to assess the situation. The water sources like canals and drains are being restored so that there is no wastage of water,” Sukhdev said.