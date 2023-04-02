Kargil war hero dies in road accident

Leh: One of the gallant soldiers of Indian Army and Kargil war hero, Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra, lost his life in a road accident last night in Ladakh, officials said on Sunday.
They said Murop, son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra died in the tragic accident in Leh on Saturday.
Subedar Major Tsewang Murop belonged to one of the most decorated and gallant family who always been at forefront in the service of the nation, official said.
Meanwhile, the death of the Subedar Major Tsewang Murop is being widely condoled and being termed a big loss for the Nation particularly India Army, Ladakh Scouts and Guides.
Fire and Fury Corps commander Lt General Rashim Bali condoled the demise of the Kargil war hero.
Fire and Fury Corps commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali also met his family including his father Naib Subedar Chering Mutop Ashok Chakra (Retd) to express condolences on behalf of the Indian Army.