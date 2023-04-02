Kargil war hero dies in road accident

Leh: One of the gallant soldiers of Indian Army and Kargil war hero, Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra, lost his life in a road accident last night in Ladakh, officials said on Sunday.

They said Murop, son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra died in the tragic accident in Leh on Saturday.

Subedar Major Tsewang Murop belonged to one of the most decorated and gallant family who always been at forefront in the service of the nation, official said.