Kargil-Zanskar intermediate lane on National Highway 301 to be upgraded: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Aug 31: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Thursday said that the Kargil-Zanskar intermediate lane on National Highway 301 in Ladakh is being upgraded.

In a post on X, Gadkari said the total length of the project is 31.14 kilometers and falls under Package-6. He said the main aim of this effort is to boost economic growth in the area by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones.