Kargil’s Kaksar border village gets connected to cellphone network

Kargil, Nov 25: A cell phone tower has been installed in one of the remote villages in the Kargil district bringing cellular connectivity and hope of a better future to the local population.
The mobile phone tower has been installed by Airtel at the border village of Kaksar of Kargil district in Ladakh. The village is about 20 kilometers from the district headquarters Kargil. The tower will cover two villages including Kaksar and Latoo villages.
The installation of the airtel mobile tower has brought immense cheer to the locals and relief for them, particularly the student community who were suffering immensely in absence of any mobile connectivity.
A prominent social-political activist from Kargil Sajad Hussain Kargili said that it was a long pending demand that has been fulfilled and it will connect the area with the rest of the world.
He expressed gratitude to the LG Ladakh, Chief executive Councillor LAHDC-Kargil, Feroz Khan, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, and officials from Airtel for the efforts to establish a cell tower in kaksar village.
“Till now everyone seemed to be very far off but now my villagers and I feel connected with the rest of the world,” a local Ikhlaq Ahmed said.
Cellular services in these villages have not only empowered locals, but with this hope has risen for other bordering habitations in the district to have mobile connectivity.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev expressed happiness over the functioning of the cell tower installation in Kaksar village of Kargil. “ Congratulations to the people of Kaksar and surrounding areas. The long pending demand for Mobile Tower/ Internet Connectivity has been fulfilled. Thanks to @airtelindia,” DC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve tweeted. An official from Airtel told Greater Kashmir that they are reaching out to remote and rural areas to establish connectivity which is important in the digital world. He said that it was a long pending demand of locals from Kaksar village in Kargil and with the support of the administration and locals they have been able to install the cell tower here.