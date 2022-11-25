Kargil’s Kaksar border village gets connected to cellphone network

The mobile phone tower has been installed by Airtel at the border village of Kaksar of Kargil district in Ladakh. The village is about 20 kilometers from the district headquarters Kargil. The tower will cover two villages including Kaksar and Latoo villages.

The installation of the airtel mobile tower has brought immense cheer to the locals and relief for them, particularly the student community who were suffering immensely in absence of any mobile connectivity.