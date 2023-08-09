LAACL Kargil organises Hussaini Mushaira

Kargil, Aug 9: Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (LAACL), Kargil, on Wednesday organised a day-long Multilingual Hussaini Mushaira, at Language Centre Academy Complex, Kargil.
The event witnessed the participation of over 30 senior poets and emerging talents from across the district, representing Urdu, Balti, Purgi and Shina Dardi languages. The poets eloquently presented their poetic expressions, predominantly focused on praising and paying heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of Karbala. They also delved into the profound philosophy of martyrdom, reflecting its significance. The function was attended by Padma Shri Awardee Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, who presided as the chief guest. The event also attended by esteemed Purgi writer and poet Aga Syed Hadi Shah, along with State Awardee Shina Poet Ghulam Ahmed Khan Jawan.
Addressing the gathering, Basharat said considering the richness of the poetry presented in the symposium, the event was successful. He extended his gratitude to LAACL Kargil for organising the programme and conveyed his optimism for the continuation of similar enriching initiatives in the times to come. Earlier, Zakir Hussain Khan, Head Assistant of LAACL Kargil, extended a warm welcome to the attendees and provided insight into the purpose behind the event. He also highlighted the forthcoming initiatives that LAACL, Kargil has planned for the future.