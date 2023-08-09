LAACL Kargil organises Hussaini Mushaira

Addressing the gathering, Basharat said considering the richness of the poetry presented in the symposium, the event was successful. He extended his gratitude to LAACL Kargil for organising the programme and conveyed his optimism for the continuation of similar enriching initiatives in the times to come. Earlier, Zakir Hussain Khan, Head Assistant of LAACL Kargil, extended a warm welcome to the attendees and provided insight into the purpose behind the event. He also highlighted the forthcoming initiatives that LAACL, Kargil has planned for the future.