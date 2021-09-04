Ladakh admin signs MoU with BRO for road network upgradation

Calling the MoU a historic move, they said that the Ladakh administration also assigned seven projects to the BRO considering their expertise in hilly areas to construct tunnels and roads.

“This initiative will ensure the overall development of Ladakh in the long run. It will further enrich the relationship and coordination between BRO and Ladakh,” an official spokesman said.

He said that the MoU was signed by Chief Engineer, Project HIMANK, Brig Arvinder Singh, Chief Engineer Project VIJAYAK Brig Ashish Gambhir; and Chief Engineer, Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Ladakh P C Tanoch at the Ladakh secretariat in presence of Principal Secretary PawanKotwal and Director General BRO Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary.

Commissioner Secretary, PWD(R&B), Ajeet Kumar Sahu, who was also present, said the BRO had agreed to upgrade the roads on fast-track mode for which funding would be provided by the Ladakh administration.

With the completion of road construction projects, the overall economy of the region will get a boost, especially in the tourism industry, the spokesman said, adding that it will also ensure safety of local people as well as tourists besides reducing distance and increasing tourist influx.