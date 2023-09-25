Ladakh administration gears up for Panchayat, Municipal elections

Kargil: The administration of union territory of Ladakh is gearing up to hold the Panchayat and Municipal elections which are likely to be held in October-November this year when the twin bodies will complete their five-year term.

Former senior IAS officer Sudanshu Pandey, the Common Election Commissioner of Union Territories was recently appointed as the first State Election Commissioner (SEC) for the Union Territory of Ladakh for conducting Panchayat elections which are due in November this year.

Following his appointment as the State Election Commissioner of UT Ladakh Sudhanshu Pandey chaired the maiden meeting on the issues and provisions of the electoral roll, delimitations, and panchayat election in the Union Territory of Ladakh at the Civil Secretariat, Leh on Monday.

In his opening address, Sudhanshu Pandey stressed ensuring transparent and fair elections in Ladakh, emphasising the importance of an accurate electoral roll and equitable delimitation of Panchayat constituencies in Ladakh. One of the key focus areas during his tenure will be the preparation and maintenance of an up-to-date electoral roll, which is essential for conducting free and fair elections, he stated.

Additionally, he will oversee the delimitation process to ensure the equitable distribution of constituencies based on the population demographics of Ladakh. The meeting focused on critical issues related to the electoral roll and Panchayat elections, emphasising the commitment to ensure a transparent and democratic electoral process in the region. The meeting underscored the importance of preparing and maintaining an accurate and up-to-date electoral roll. It was emphasized that an error-free electoral roll forms the foundation of credible elections.