Ladakh administration grants Rs 5 lakh each to kin of 14 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley

Leh: The Ladakh administration granted Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia to the kin of 14 soldiers who were killed in Operation Snow Leopard in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union territory, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 20 Army personnel were killed in the operation while fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

According to four orders issued by the Home Department of Ladakh, kin of 14 soldiers who laid down their lives fighting Chinese aggression in Galwan Valley were given Rs five lakh each as ex-gratia.