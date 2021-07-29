Ladakh administration pursuing CIBS issue for appropriate solution: LG Mathur

The institute was affiliated to the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) in Varanasi till 2016. Currently, it is not affiliated to any university and around 1,000 students of the institute are looking at an uncertain future.

Mathur said the administration recognises the pivotal role played by the CIBS in conserving the culture and heritage of Ladakh and stressed on the need for taking appropriate steps to strengthen and revive the institute.

"The Union Territory administration has been pursuing the CIBS issue for an appropriate solution with all concerned ever since it was highlighted earlier in the year and the same has been discussed with Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi earlier this month," the LG said.