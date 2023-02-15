Ladakh bodies gather for protests in New Delhi demanding statehood

Srinagar, Feb 15: Representatives of two prominent bodies of Ladakh are gathering to hold a scheduled protest today in New Delhi in support of statehood.
Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body(LAB) have scheduled the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Ladakh educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who had recently gone on a five-day ‘climate fast’, to ‘save Ladakh’, said the protest is being held in Delhi so that their voice reaches the government.
Representatives of the two bodies said that they are holding the protest to push central government for fulfillment of their demands.
Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and given a Union territory status in August 2019 by the central government.
The two Ladakh bodies held massive protest rallies in November last year demanding statehood to Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule, two separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil and formation of public service commission.
The Union Government in January has formed a high powered committee for Ladakh with representatives from KDA and LAB. However the two bodies have announced a boycott of the committee unless their demands are put on its agenda.