Ladakh hosts fashion show at highest motorable pass Umling-la

The costumes donned by the models introduced the colour palette of the Spring/Summer 2024 and also showcased products made from Pashmina which is produced in Changthang region. Addressing the gathering, Executive Councilor Tashi Namgyal Yakzee lauded the dedicated efforts of the organisers and the empowered women/models for successfully conducting the historic World’s Highest International Fashion Runway at World’s Highest Motorable Road Umling-la in Changthang. He added that such unique initiatives will play a significant role in promoting and strengthening ‘Border Tourism’, which undoubtedly received a major impetus under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Extending his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, EC Tashi Yakzee appreciated the recent decision of Home Ministry to allow international tourists to reside in Hanle for night stay and opening Martsemik and Sko valley for tourism and trekking. On the occasion, promoting the ‘One Earth, One Family’ theme of G20 India, a foundation stone was laid for the construction of Lord Buddha’s statue at Umling-la for World Peace, in which the sand brought by the models from their respective countries was also immersed. Being the first international tourists allowed for night stay in Hanle, the villagers expressing their elation over the landmark decision of Home Ministry felicitated the models and performed exclusive cultural performances in their honour.