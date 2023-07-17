Ladakh International Music Festival returns with unique fashion show

During the festival, the organisers will come up with a unique fashion show that will be held at the world's highest motorable road, Umling La, at 19,022 ft, called the Ladakh International Fashion Runway, together called Ladakh Art and Entertainment Alliance.

Scheduled to happen between August 23 and September 3, the unique pageant will feature women leaders from G20 countries and guest countries. From different parts of the globe, Miss Universes, Worlds and Earths will shine a light on empowerment through the ideals of peace and friendship.

Vanshika Parmar, Miss Earth, India, Giulia Ragazzini, Miss Earth, Italy, Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth, USA, Yuumi Kato, Miss Universe, Japan, Luissa Burton, Miss Earth, United Kingdom, Annabella Fleck, Miss Earth, Germany, Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Miss World, Bangladesh among others are expected to walk the runway.

Sharing more details about the event, Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of LAHDC ( Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council) said in a statement, "As unique the initiative is, it is important to associate local values with worldly decisions. That is what we intend to do with Ladakh Arts and Entertainment Alliance. This Magnus opus will not only promote Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam but also bring a strong message to the world to face love, peace and harmony. What an honour and a matter of immense pride for us to host this spectacular event in Ladakh."