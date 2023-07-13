Ladakh Nomadic Festival to be held in Changthang from July 15

Srinagar: The third edition of the Ladakh Nomadic Festival-2023 will be held at Hanle village in Changthang from July 15 to 16.

The festival will showcase the rich culture and traditions of the nomadic tribes of Ladakh. Officials said the festival will feature traditional dances, songs and sports from the different nomadic tribes of Ladakh. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the nomadic way of life through interactive workshops and demonstrations.

Meanwhile, in a historic moment, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), GoI, has granted permission to foreign tourists to visit and stay at Hanle for the festival .Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Adv Tashi Gyalson expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah led Ministry of Home Affairs and Lt Governor, Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) B D Mishra (retd).