Ladakh operations | Predator drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft have proved to be useful: Navy chief

Leh: Amid the ongoing standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday said the P-8I surveillance planes along with the two leased Predator drones have proved useful in Ladakh since 2020 and will further improve the capabilities when they start arriving in the country.

"The sensors they (Predators) have are quite a state of the art and they provide good recognizance and intelligence effort. So I would say no asset belongs to just any one service. It's a national asset and we need to use it wherever it can give the best results and optimal results so that the nation benefits," he added.