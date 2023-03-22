Ladakh Police ban use of siren, multi-toned horn by VIP vehicles

Leh, Mar 22: The Ladakh Police Wednesday banned the use of siren, multi-toned horn by the motorcade, escort vehicles of VIPs in UT of Ladakh. The sirens will be allowed only in case of extreme emergencies and movements of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Home Minister.
