Ladakh Police Chief visits border areas

He also paid tributes to the martyrs and laid wreath on memorials at Murgo, BDO and remembered the supreme sacrifice made by security personnel while defending the motherland. The Ladakh Police team headed by ADGP Ladakh also installed and placed Ashoka Stambh on behalf of Ladakh Police of UT Ladakh at Daulat Beig Olde (DBO) near DBO Advance Landing ground memorial and paid tribute to the martyrs along with ITBP personnel deployed at the DBO sector.

Dr S D Singh Jamwal enquired about the families of jawans posted there and assured to take up any personnel problems pertaining to policing and other administrative issues back home with respective States/ U.Ts Governments authorities. He also ensured them to take up various welfare issues and matters with concerned authorities at proper platform for better welfare and facilities at the border posts so that they can perform duties more effectively at the border areas.