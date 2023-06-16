Ladakh Police's 'Julley Tourist App' a guide to the mystic land of high passes

This innovative mobile application aims to provide comprehensive information and support to travellers, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience throughout their journey and is available on Google Play Store. " The Julley Tourist App serves as a one-stop destination for tourists, offering a wide range of features and functionalities. It provides up-to-date information on road conditions, allowing visitors to plan their routes accordingly and anticipate any potential obstacles or delays. Additionally, the app offers detailed weather forecasts, enabling tourists to make well-informed decisions about their outdoor activities and travel plans" a senior police officer of Ladakh Police told Greater Kashmir.

One of the key highlights of the Julley Tourist App is its extensive directory, which includes the locations of medical centres and police stations across the region. This ensures that tourists have quick access to essential services in case of any emergencies or unforeseen circumstances, promoting their safety and well-being.