Leh, Sep 4: Ladakh registered three fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the overall infection tally in the region to 20,576, officials said Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths – 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil - since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

As many as 20,299 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said 4159 people including 2192 air travelers were tested for Covid-19 in the twin districts on Friday and three of them tested positive for the infection in Leh.