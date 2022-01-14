Ladakh reports 124 fresh cases

Leh, Jan 14: Ladakh reported 124 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active number of cases to 598, while the total tally in the Union Territory went up to 22,773, officials said on Friday.
As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 124 new positive sample reports of COVID-19 were received. 104 reports were from Leh and 20 reports were from Kargil. No death was reported in the UT on Thursday.
The bulletin further informed that 28 patients were discharged. 20 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and eight patients were discharged in Kargil.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh had reached up to 598; 552 cases in Leh and 46 cases in Kargil district.
As per the bulletin, 375 passengers were screened at the KBR Airport, Leh while 134 passengers, including the drivers and helpers of trucks and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were screened at Khaltsi check post and 167 passengers were screened at Khangral check post.
The Union Territory has recorded 222 COVID-related deaths - 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.