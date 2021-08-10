Ladakh reports 8 Covid cases

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths – 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil – since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

So far, 20,117 patients have recovered from the infection.

Over 4000 people were tested for Covid-19 in the twin districts on Sunday, and five of them tested positive in Kargil and three in Leh, officials said.

After the detection of the new cases, Leh accounted for a total of 16,823 infections, while the tally in Kargil went up to 3570, they said.

Four patients were discharged in Leh, leaving a total of 69 active cases in the region – 52 in Leh and 17 in Kargil.