Ladakh rolls out EV policy with subsidies to encourage buyers

Leh: The Union Territory of Ladakh has announced a new electric vehicle policy with subsidies to encourage the citizens to procure e-vehicles in order to create a carbon-neutral future, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Ladakh's Electric Vehicle and Allied Infrastructure Policy aims to transform the UT into a torch bearer in terms of the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and envisions encouraging and cultivate an EV ecosystem, the spokesman said.

He said the policy entails a capital subsidy of 10 per cent on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

To encourage sustainable and eco-friendly public transport, public buses will be given a capital subsidy of 25 per cent under the policy, the spokesman said.