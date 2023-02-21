Ladakh sets Guinness World Record with first ever ‘Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon’

He added that the Pangong Marathon is in sync with the vision and goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vibrant Village Programme which aims to develop the border villages. He added that the Hill Council and ASFL share similar goals concerning the environment and the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon showcases a sustainable and responsible marathon, promoting winter tourism in the already world-famous tourist destination, boosting the local homestays along with zero-waste concept to provide round-the-year stable livelihood in the rural border villages. He assured that the Hill Council would promote the Pangong Marathon responsibly and within the carrying capacity of the surroundings, making it one of the most attractive and sought-out international events, and also assured to support all endeavours to promote rural tourism by strengthening homestays and enhancing livelihood opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Executive Councillor, RDD, Tashi Namgyal shared that the Hill Council had always deliberated on extending the potential of the tourism sector by promoting it as a year-long tourist destination. He added that the initiation of the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon is an attempt to promote the scope of tourism in the eastern border villages of Ladakh beyond the limited summer season of tourism.