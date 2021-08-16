‘Ladakh to get 36 helipads for providing better connectivity’

Leh: Ladakh is all set to get a network of 36 helipads in a bid to provide better connectivity to people living in far-flung areas of the Union territory. This was revealed by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on the occasion of the 75th Independence day.

Speaking about the infrastructure development taking place in all important sectors, Mathur said "the construction of 36 helipads across Ladakh is almost complete and will prove instrumental in providing better connectivity".

Spelling out the achievements of Ladakh administration, Mathur in his address appreciated the performance of the health department in the continued fight against COVID and stated that Ladakh is the first UT in the country to have achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose, maintaining minus 3.2 per cent in wastage and conducting more than 4.6 lakh tests is a reflection of the department's honesty, transparency, hard work and efficiency.

On the occasion, the administration also launched an immunity boosting drive for the 18 years and below population, he said.

Stating that many developmental initiatives have been undertaken in the last two years since the formation of the UT, the LG applauded the active involvement of both the LAHDCs and PRIs in implementation of schemes and new initiatives. He added that the 1,700 elected representatives play a vital role in the development of Ladakh.

Mathur spoke of Ladakh's endeavour to develop the renewable energy sector to achieve the Prime Minister's mantra of carbon neutrality and stated that organisations such as SECI, CESL, ONGC will soon start their projects across Ladakh, while various green projects in the field of horticulture and agriculture have been initiated.

Highlighting the challenge imposed by the pandemic on school education, the LG informed that online education has become the need of the hour and therefore the administration is striving to improve teleconnectivity across Ladakh. Recently, under the Yountab scheme, the UT administration sanctioned 12,300 tablets to all government school students of Classes 6 to 12, distribution of which is presently underway, he added. Mathur announced that Ladakh will be adopting CBSE Board and hoped that the decision will lead to further progress of Ladakh's education system.