Ladakh UT administration rolls out IT reforms

The initiative has already been successfully implemented in J&K UT over the last couple of years.

“This envisages the vision of Lieutenant Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (retired) and Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal who want IT Reforms 2.0 to be implemented in Ladakh UT, leading towards transparency, responsiveness, swiftness and immediate redressal of public issues or grievances. This is an important reform to do away with the physical receipt and distribution of Dak amongst various departments in the Union Territory, saving time and energy of the human resources which is the need of the hour,” Administrative Secretary Information Technology Department Amit Sharma, who is replicating this practice in Ladakh UT, said.