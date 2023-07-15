Ladakh UT administration rolls out IT reforms

Leh, July 15: Taking a cue from J&K, Ladakh Union Territory (UT) has ventured into IT reforms 2.0 by introducing Central Repository Unit (CRU) for all the Dak received for various departments in the Civil Secretariat, Leh.
The initiative has already been successfully implemented in J&K UT over the last couple of years.
“This envisages the vision of Lieutenant Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (retired) and Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal who want IT Reforms 2.0 to be implemented in Ladakh UT, leading towards transparency, responsiveness, swiftness and immediate redressal of public issues or grievances. This is an important reform to do away with the physical receipt and distribution of Dak amongst various departments in the Union Territory, saving time and energy of the human resources which is the need of the hour,” Administrative Secretary Information Technology Department Amit Sharma, who is replicating this practice in Ladakh UT, said.
He pointed out that CRU would also help in real-time processing and direct deliverance of important correspondences in the e-office receipt boxes of all Administrative Secretaries and they could even access it while traveling or being on tours while directing concerned HODs and officers to take requisite action on them without any time lag involved in the whole process.
While sharing the future vision of UT Administration, Secretary IT mentioned that the Ladakh UT was contemplating some important projects in the coming days for the help of tourists as well as citizens here such as the provisioning of free Wi-Fi in common public areas, successful implementation of safe city project, e-buses and hip-hop bus service, e-tourist guide portals with 3D visits to heritage sites and even introduction of various public welfare reforms such as online services to the citizens, online RTI filing, LG Grievance Cell, Emergency Operations Centre, Aapdaa Mitras for disaster mitigation and many others.
“There is a clear vision to make Ladakh UT as a model Union Territory of the nation in the shortest possible time wherein IT Reforms shall act as a catalyst to make life easier and better for the citizens. Also, as a matter of principle, CEC, LAHDC and CEC, KAHDC along with their councilors, who are the direct voice of the public of twin districts Leh and Kargil respectively, are always being involved while introducing all such major reforms in Ladakh,” he said.
Secretary IT reiterated that the public could only get benefitted through the introduction of major IT reforms which were a part and parcel of the larger mission of Digital India campaign, going across the nation for almost a decade now.