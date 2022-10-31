Ladakh UT foundation Day observed

Kargil, Oct 31: The Union Territory Foundation Day was observed with great enthusiasm at both the district headquarters in Leh and Kargil of UT Ladakh on Monday.
Several events were organised by the administration to mark the 4th Ladakh UT foundation day.
In Kargil, Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed was the chief guest at the event, besides Executive Councilor Aga Syed Mehdi Fazili, Executive Councilor Er Punchok Tashi, Executive Councilor Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Mohi–ud-Wani, besides Councilors, BDC Chairpersons, District Officers, HODs, large number of government employees, cultural artists, students were present on the occasion.