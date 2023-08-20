Ladakh's apricot industry flourishes on global stage

Ladakh: The arid Ladakh, known for its rugged terrain and high-altitude deserts, has emerged as a surprising powerhouse in the horticulture sector, particularly in the production and export of apricots.

With its unique climate and dedicated local farmers, Ladakh is etching a significant milestone by expanding its apricot industry to international markets.

In a historic achievement, Ladakh has sent shockwaves through the horticulture industry by exporting 31 tonnes of its renowned Halman variety of apricots this year.

This notable feat is attributed to the concerted efforts of the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) of the Sham Valley, whose commitment and determination have played a pivotal role in this success story.