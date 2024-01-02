Ladakh’s COVID-19 Resurgence | 11 fresh cases in Leh trigger stringent precautionary measures

Ganderbal, Jan 2: Ladakh is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 with 11 fresh cases reported in Leh.

Officials in the Health Department of Ladakh said that since last week COVID-19-positive cases have been reported in the Leh district.

Director of Health Ladakh, Dr Motup told Greater Kashmir that as of now 11 active cases of COVID-19 were in Ladakh and all the cases had been reported in Leh district.

“We have 11 active cases in Leh but none in Kargil,” he said. “The genome sequencing report for the active cases is awaited.”

Meanwhile, amid rising COVID-19 cases in Leh, the authorities ordered taking several precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

District administration Leh has made wearing of facemasks mandatory for people in public places including offices and public transport.

“People should ensure compulsory wearing of facemasks in offices, workplaces, and public places including public transport,” District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chief Executive Officer, Santosh Sukhadeve said in an official order.

The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places.

It reads that people should avoid unnecessary gatherings and visiting crowded places. All Heads of the Departments (HoDs) of Leh district and all sub-divisional magistrates should ensure compliance with this order and the Chief Medical Officer will ensure rigorous surveillance and submit daily status reports on COVID-19 to the DDMA.

Similarly, the administration in the neighbouring district of Kargil also issued a similar order.

“To contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district, the following precautionary measures are hereby ordered with immediate effect, keeping in view the rising COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring district. Wearing of facemask in offices, workplaces, public places and public transport has been made compulsory,” the order said.

It called for compulsory frequent washing of hands in the offices and workplaces.

The order called for adherence of COVID Appropriate Behaviour including social distancing in workplaces and public places and offices.

“People should avoid unnecessary gathering and visiting crowded places,” an order from the District Magistrate Kargil, Srikant Suse said. “All Heads of the Departments of Kargil district and all Sub-Divisional Magistrates should ensure the compliance of this order. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kargil should keep rigorous surveillance and submit daily status of COVID-19 reports to this office.”