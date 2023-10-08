LAHDC elections 2023: Counting of votes underway amid high security in Kargil

"Preparation for counting Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections in Kargil. Security put on high alert around the counting centre to conduct smooth counting. Candidates of several parties also come to the counting centre for results," said an official.

Speaking to ANI, Gyan, a candidate said, "District administration has made good security agreement. we are hoping that our candidate will win."

Pancham, a BJP candidate told to ANI "We are about to enter the counting hall, security arrangements are good"

This time, over 77 per cent of voters turned up in the Kargil district as per the cumulative figure of 3rd round of voting for the 5th LAHDC elections.

