LAHDC elections 2023: Counting of votes underway amid high security in Kargil

Laddakh, Oct 8: The counting of votes has started for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections amid high-security arrangements on Sunday, with JKNC leading in at least two constituencies.
"Preparation for counting Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections in Kargil. Security put on high alert around the counting centre to conduct smooth counting. Candidates of several parties also come to the counting centre for results," said an official.
Speaking to ANI, Gyan, a candidate said, "District administration has made good security agreement. we are hoping that our candidate will win."
Pancham, a BJP candidate told to ANI "We are about to enter the counting hall, security arrangements are good"
This time, over 77 per cent of voters turned up in the Kargil district as per the cumulative figure of 3rd round of voting for the 5th LAHDC elections.
Earlier last month, the Ladakh administration announced a new schedule for elections to the fifth LAHDC in the Kargil region, following a directive by the Supreme Court.
This notification came after the Supreme Court, while restoring the National Conference's party symbol for the upcoming election, also set aside the UT administration's previous election notification since NC candidates had not been able to file nominations.
As per the notification, elections to 26 seats of the 30-member LAHDC were held on October 4.
As per official figures, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) is leading in Bhimbat and Padum Constituencies.
The new council is scheduled to be in place before October 11. (with inputs from ANI and our reporter)