LAHDC Kargil approves `233.23 cr for current fiscal year

Kargil: To finalise the annual Capex Budget for the year 2022-23, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan chaired the General Council Meeting (GCM) of LAHDC Kargil and approved Rs 233.23 crores under Capex besides Rs 25 crores approximately under subsidy component for annual district plan for Kargil.
The budget comprises of Rs 100.57 crore for engineering sector and Rs 132.7 crore for non-engineering sector. The GCM was held at Conference Hall Baroo.
While briefing about the physical and financial achievements during the last financial year, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve said that out of Rs 208.32 crores allotted, an amount of Rs 196 crores was spent on the implementation of various developmental schemes and welfare programmes in the district which represents 94 percent of the released allocation.
DC Kargil congratulated the concerned officers for achieving maximum expenditure and hoped for more such achievements in future as well.
He said most of the civil works stand tendered and allotted while work will be kick-started as soon as the budget is released and 100 percent progress will be targeted to be achieved.
At the annual meeting, CEC Khan said the major focus of LAHDC Kargil will be on the completion of works that are near completion and complete all the ongoing works in different sectors.