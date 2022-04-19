LAHDC Kargil approves `233.23 cr for current fiscal year

Kargil: To finalise the annual Capex Budget for the year 2022-23, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan chaired the General Council Meeting (GCM) of LAHDC Kargil and approved Rs 233.23 crores under Capex besides Rs 25 crores approximately under subsidy component for annual district plan for Kargil.

The budget comprises of Rs 100.57 crore for engineering sector and Rs 132.7 crore for non-engineering sector. The GCM was held at Conference Hall Baroo.