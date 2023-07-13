LAHDC Kargil bids farewell to outgoing DC

Kargil: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil on Thursday organised a farewell in honor of outgoing Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, after completing a successful more than two-year tenure in Kargil district of Union Territory of Ladakh.

The farewell party was held at TFC Biamathang, Kargil and witnessed the presence of public representatives and senior officials including Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, EC Social Welfare, Agha Syed Mehdi Fazilly, EC Works Mubarak Shah Naqvi, EC, RD Tourism and Zanskar Affairs, Er. Phunchok Tashi, EC, Health, Mohsin Ali, SP Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury, ADC Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani, SE, PHE, I&FC, Maqbool Hussain, SE, R&B, Mutalib Hussain, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Councilors from different constituencies, representatives of all religious and political organisations, and District Officers of various departments, were also present. CCEC Khan commended the tireless and dedicated services rendered by DC Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve throughout his career, particularly during his tenure in Kargil district. CEC cherished the valuable milestones that the DC Santosh left behind in Kargil. He also appreciated the way DC Santosh worked with the LAHDC, Kargil.