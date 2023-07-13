LAHDC Kargil bids farewell to outgoing DC

Kargil: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil on Thursday organised a farewell in honor of outgoing Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, after completing a successful more than two-year tenure in Kargil district of Union Territory of Ladakh.
The farewell party was held at TFC Biamathang, Kargil and witnessed the presence of public representatives and senior officials including Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, EC Social Welfare, Agha Syed Mehdi Fazilly, EC Works Mubarak Shah Naqvi, EC, RD Tourism and Zanskar Affairs, Er. Phunchok Tashi, EC, Health, Mohsin Ali, SP Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury, ADC Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani, SE, PHE, I&FC, Maqbool Hussain, SE, R&B, Mutalib Hussain, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Councilors from different constituencies, representatives of all religious and political organisations, and District Officers of various departments, were also present. CCEC Khan commended the tireless and dedicated services rendered by DC Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve throughout his career, particularly during his tenure in Kargil district. CEC cherished the valuable milestones that the DC Santosh left behind in Kargil. He also appreciated the way DC Santosh worked with the LAHDC, Kargil.
He said the Deputy Commissioner made Kargil Sub-Ordinate Service Recruitment Board (KSSRB) a model for Kargil district. He thanked DC Santosh for his cooperation and support with the LAHDC in maintaining law and order.
At the event, Superintendent of Police Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury said that DC Santosh successfully maintained law and order during his tenure. On the occasion, Councilors from different constituencies expressed their thoughts over the successful two-year and five months tenure of DC Santosh in Kargil.
Deputy Commissioner, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve expressed his gratitude to the LAHDC Kargil for organizing the memorable farewell party in his honor.