LAHDC KARGIL | CEC chairs introductory meeting newly elected executive Councilors, councilors

Kargil: Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) cum Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil (LAHDC), Kargil, Dr Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon on Sunday chaired the first introductory meeting with newly elected Executive Councilors and Councilors of here.

Executive Councilor, Agha Syed Mujtaba, Er Punchok Tashi, Zakir Hussain, and Kacho Mohammad Feroz and Councilors from different constituencies of the district attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the CEC Akhoon expressed his gratitude to all the Councilors for their coordination and support in setting up the new council to administer the district. He hoped adequacy and transparency from all newly elected Executive Councilors and Councilors for providing an efficient, responsive and accountable governance for holistic development of the district.

CEC said there is a need of coordination among all elected members to steadfast the developmental progress in Kargil and take it to new heights. Akhoon also emphasised on inclusive development of all the masses without discrimination of religion, region, affiliation and race. Accordingly, newly elected Executive Councilors and Councilors assured their support and coordination with CEC.